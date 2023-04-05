New low hits Samsung’s karaoke party tower speaker at $290 (Reg. $550+), more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower for $289.95 shipped. This is a regularly $700 speaker that typically fetches more like $550 at Amazon and is now on sale for the same price directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is also well below our $350 mention from the top of the year and is now at a new all-time low. The Sound Tower lineup is designed to deliver bass-pumping audio to all of your spring and summer get-togethers for years to come. It features a bi-directional sound output with 240 watts of power alongside an internal battery that runs for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for up to two smart devices, pool party-ready IPX5 protection against splashes, and party lighting join karaoke action with an onboard microphone input round out the feature list. Head below for more details.

A good way to score a similar setup without spending as much is with the MX-ST40B Sound Tower that is now selling for $169.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $500 and is now on sale at $380 directly from Samsung. While it’s not going to push out the kind of wattage the model above is capable of, it will deliver that sort of party-worthy upright speaker experience and at a much more affordable price tag.

Another more unique Bluetooth speaker we have on sale right now delivers a new all-time low LG’s summer-ready 360 Bluetooth Speaker with custom lighting at $197. Just be sure to scope out the must-see sculptural wireless Obsidian speaker and our hands-on review of the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 model for a more portable option.

Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 240 watts of high power…Enjoy up to 18 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery…Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust…Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!