Score a 2-year Windscribe VPN Pro plan at just $59 (Reg. $138)

There are a ton of reasons why setting yourself up with a capable VPN can prove beneficial. Whether you’re looking to block advertisements, encrypt your online activity, or simply access internet material that’s not available in your region, a solid service can help. This Windscribe VPN Pro Plan 2-Year Subscription is on sale for only $59 (reg. $138), a 3-year subscription is $69 (reg. $207), and one year is $39 (reg. $69).

This subscription will get you unrestricted and privatized access to news, entertainment, websites, and blocked content from over 69 countries. With this VPN and a capable laptop, you can enjoy a wide world of browsing and streaming. Described as much more than VPN, this desktop application works as a browser extension that’s easy to navigate and use.

Windscribe offers unlimited downloads and simultaneous connections, and it is well known for keeping your anonymity better than anyone.

Some of its general features include: using the strongest encryption out there, static IPs that don’t switch up on you, post forwarding to make accessing internal resources safe, and no identity logs. The desktop app blocks all connectivity outside its tunnel to eliminate leaks while offering a secure hotspot, proxy gateway, and flexible connectivity. The browser extension features include an auto pilot mode, a time warp to change your timezone to appear to be in the country you’re connected to, and a cooke monster that keeps track of cookies and deletes them when you close your tab.

Windscribe maintains impressive ratings on major sites including a 4/5 stars on Tech Radar, 4/5 stars on PC World, and 4.4/5 stars on G2. It also has an average rating of 5/5 stars from verified buyers here. One user named AB wrote, “Love the VPN. Cheap and effective.”

Don’t miss your chance to save on a Windscribe VPN Pro Plan 2-Year Subscription, which is on sale for only $59 (reg. $138), a 3-year subscription is $69 (reg. $207), and one year is $39 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!