Yale’s just-released Assure Lock 2 sees first discount to $200 with HomeKit in tow (Save $60)

Through the end of today, Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Yale Assure Lock 2. This recently-released smart home upgrade just hit the scene last fall with HomeKit in tow alongside plenty of other connectivity options, and is now seeing its first discount. Landing at $199.99 shipped, today’s offer now amounts to $60 in savings from its usual $260 going rate. This is a new all-time low, as well. Also matched over at Best Buy.

Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

Also on sale right now, August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock clocks in without the touchpad feature set noted above and sells for $182. It’s worth considering if you’re in the market for something a bit more affordable and don’t mind giving one of the extra ways to unlock the front door. There’s much of the same HomeKit and Siri support, but it won’t be receiving Matter integration like the Yale Assure Lock 2 above.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week gets into gear. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Wi-Fi smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily check in on home, from wherever you are.

