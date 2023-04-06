Save $114 on Acer’s 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor at second-best price of $266

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $265.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $380, as it does over at Amazon, this 24% discount or $114 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $17 of the brief all-time low seen back in February. This gaming monitor from Acer comes equipped with a widescreen 1440p IPS panel that has a base refresh rate of 144Hz with the ability to overclock it to 170Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. You’ll also find HDR10 support so you can watch movies and play games with better contrast and richer colors. In terms of display inputs, you’ll have access to a single DisplayPort 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 inputs. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $34. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add a new light to your streaming setup? We’re currently tracking the Logitech Litra Beam LED Streaming Key Light marked down to $90, a new all-time low price. Having hit the scene last fall, the new Logitech Litra Beam elevates your streaming setup, or any video calls too, with an adjustable key light. On top of a flexible hardware design that can be mounted on its own or in pairs with a telescoping mount, there’s also software control over the tunable LED lights. Connecting to your Mac or PC over the Logitech G Hub software lets you control the brightness of the Litra Beam, but also the color temperature for making sure the lighting complements your look.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

Refresh Rate: Overclock to 170Hz | Response Time: 1ms (VRB) | Pixel Pitch: 0.2727mm

Zero-Frame Design | Ergonomic Tilt: -5° to 10°

Take your gameplay to the next level with improved color accuracy and contrast with support for HDR10 Technology.

