Logitech’s new Litra Beam LED key light sees first discount to $90 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Litra Beam LED Streaming Key Light for $89.99 shipped. Marking the first chance to save, today’s offer lands from the usual $100 going rate. Those $10 in savings amount to a new all-time low, too. Having hit the scene last fall, the new Logitech Litra Beam elevates your streaming setup, or any video calls too, with an adjustable key light. On top of a flexible hardware design that can be mounted on its own or in pairs with a telescoping mount, there’s also software control over the tunable LED lights. Connecting to your Mac or PC over the Logitech G Hub software lets you control the brightness of the Litra Beam, but also the color temperature for making sure the lighting complements your look. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not on sale, Logitech’s new Litra Glow arrives as an affordable and compact alternative for adding a bit more light to streaming setups or Zoom calls at $60. Powered over USB, the light features an adjustable output that lets you change brightness and lighting temperature with the onboard buttons around back or through the companion Logitech G Hub app. There’s also an adjustable mount that can rest on the top of a monitor or MacBook to get the right angle. Dive into our launch coverage for some hands-on insight.

Other gear for your streaming setup or battlestation is over in our PC gaming guide. We have nearly a whole week’s worth of ways to save on new keyboards and mice, as well as the actual machines that run your kit. You’ll want to make sure you check out all of the different ways to save, though a favorite offer has dropped Elgato’s popular Stream Deck MK.2 down to $130.

Logitech Litra Beam features:

Purpose-built for streaming, the Logitech Litra Beam desktop LED key light with TrueSoft technology makes it easy to direct light where you want it for professional lighting effects. Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for radiant looks and natural skin tones. Litra Beam’s innovative beam design enables you to shape and direct light in unique ways for infinite creative possibilities.

