Grab ASUS’ Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop with a new all-time low at $800 off

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this 32% discount or solid $800 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $300. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Ryzen 7 6800H octa-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 16-inch 1920x1200p 165Hz IPS-level display is PANTONE-certified for creative work and is accompanied by what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos support, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $811 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the ASUS option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches but retains a similar 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to grab a secondary monitor to go with your new gaming laptop? We’re currently tracking the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $266, the new second-best price. his gaming monitor from Acer comes equipped with a widescreen 1440p IPS panel that has a base refresh rate of 144Hz with the ability to overclock it to 170Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. You’ll also find HDR10 support so you can watch movies and play games with better contrast and richer colors. In terms of display inputs, you’ll have access to a single DisplayPort 1.4 and dual HDMI 2.0 inputs.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

Expand your creative and gaming horizons with the groundbreaking Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display that takes the Windows 11 experience to new heights. Innovative cooling with liquid metal and a groundbreaking thermal design unleashes peak power from the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPU. Supremely portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery, you can create, play, and stay productive anywhere.

