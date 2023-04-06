Cut the cord on PS4/5 or PC with the $68 HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless PlayStation 4/5 + PC Gaming Headset for $68.31 shipped. For comparison, you would typically spend $80 for this headset and today’s deal comes in at the second-best price of the year so far. However, do keep in mind that it’s fell as low as $40, though the last time it was down that low was back in November. If you’re tired of dealing with wires and cords when gaming, then this headset is perfect for you. It connects to either your PC or PlayStation console with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, which ensures that you have a “gaming-grade” connection that doesn’t introduce the same lag that Bluetooth does. There’s 40mm drivers in tow, a swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling microphone, and a lightweight build here too, making it a solid option for your gaming setup. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Whether you game at a desk or in the living room, use your savings to pick up this headphone stand. It’s comprised of aluminum and at just $9, is pretty budget-friendly too. I don’t know about you, but I could never find my gaming headset when I had a console. So, having something like this to keep your headset always close by would really make the experience more cohesive and stress free.

Gaming at a desk? Consider picking up Logitech’s new Litra Beam LED key light that’s on sale for the first time ever. Down to $90 at Amazon from its normal $100 going rate, this light will add a bit of brightness to your streams or video conference calls. It’s directional, integrates with software on your computer, and even features tunable LEDs so you can dial in the brightness and color temperature.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming headset features:

Enjoy wireless freedom at a great price. The wireless HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a lightweight, durable headset that’s ready to play on PS5, PS4 and PC systems. Chat with your friends online and enjoy clear communication with your squad thanks to its noise-cancelling microphone. Get immersed in your gaming and lose yourself in your audio entertainment with Cloud Stinger Core’s rich sound. It also features onboard audio controls on the earcup and a convenient swivel-to-mute mic.

