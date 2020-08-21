HyperX is updating its budget-focused line of Cloud Stinger Core gaming headsets with wireless capabilities. Packing a 2.4GHz wireless connection and “stand-out white color scheme,” the new HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset packs dual 40mm drivers that “deliver immersive sound with clear mids, highs, and impactful bass.”

Budget-focused gamers will love the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset is among the more budget-focused peripherals on the market. You can pick one up for just $40 at Amazon, and we’ve tracked it down to $30 a few times in the past as well. This offers at least 20% in savings over the standard Cloud Stinger while still delivering a quality experience for those who are on tighter budgets.

In comes the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless, an $80 wireless gaming headset that offers a lightweight design, 40mm drivers for immersive audio, and much more. It’s compatible with PlayStation 4 and PC, making it a great choice for those who game on multiple platforms.

“HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers,” said Andrew Ewing, console products business manager, HyperX. “The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white color scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products.”

Weighing just 275-grams, this headset is great for long gaming sessions

HyperX designed its latest headset to be great for all types of gaming sessions, including longer ones. With soft ear cup cushions, the 275-gram headset offers comfort even when worn for hours. There are even several convenient features, including volume controls on the ear cup, a swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone, and steel sliders for adjustability.

HyperX’s latest headset boasts 12-meters of range with 17-hours of battery life

The latest gaming headset from HyperX offers some impressive wireless standards. With a 12-meter range (or around 39-feet), the HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless will last for up to 17-hours on a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a full day worth of gaming.

Pricing and availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless will be available for $79.99 through HyperX’s online store, with other retailers presumably on the way.

9to5Toys’ take

HyperX’s latest gaming headset comes in right under the price of SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless, creating a bit of competition in the budget-focused headsets market. Both headsets are likely great in their own respects, but each has a few strengths and weaknesses the other can take advantage of, most likely. It’s yet to be seen how strong or weak the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless will be once it takes the stage, but only time will tell if the will give the beloved SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless a run for its money.

