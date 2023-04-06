Outfit your M2 Pro MacBook Pro with Satechi’s USB4 Pro Hub Max at $75 (Save 25%)

Perfect for upgrading your new M2 Pro MacBook Pro setup, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Pro Hub Max USB-C Hub for $74.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 25% in savings and the second-best price of the year. This is $5 below our previous mention in a spring sitewide sale a week or so back, and the lowest we’ve seen in months. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Satechi also just recently launched a new addition to its USB-C hub lineup, with the 7-in-1 Pro Slim Hub. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this one clocks in at $67.99. You’d more regularly pay $80, with today’s offer landing on sale for one of the first times. This model is more designed for the Air side of Apple’s M2 MacBook lineup, with a build that steps down from the USB4 chipset found on the lead deal. It also comes in three matching colors for Apple’s latest entry-level MacBook to better fit in with your setup.

Though if you’re looking for a more desktop-class solution, the savings continue over to one of our favorite offerings from another brand. The popular CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac is a fan-favorite at 9to5Toys and just around the web in general, and now it’s on sale for one of the first times in ages starting at $220. There’s an even more premium design than any of the other models on sale above, too.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

