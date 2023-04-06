SCUF’s customizable multi-platform Instinct Pro controller hits one of its best prices yet at $200

Today only, as part of its spring gaming event, Best Buy is now offering a notable deal on the latest SCUF Instinct Pro Wireless Performance Controller for Xbox at $199.99 shipped. This model has regularly fetched $230 on Amazon since it launched there and is now seeing the best price yet. We did see the black model drop down to $215 once and they do carry a $220 (plus $13 shipping) MSRP directly from the brand, but nothing as low as today. A quick browse through the multitude of top tens will highlight where this controller sits among the competition – you’ll be hard-pressed to find a list that it isn’t on with some folks claiming it is the best esports-grade variant and one of the most customizable out there. Features include “four embedded, rear remappable paddles, three configuration profiles, switchable instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and non-slip performance grip.” Considering it also works on macOS, iOS, and Windows alongside all of the Xbox consoles, it easily stacks up to the competition for folks who take their controller seriously. More details below.

Now, an obvious lower-cost alternative for Xbox and Windows gamers is Microsoft’s own pro controllers, the Elite Series 2 variants. The original and more complete Series 2 model sells for $160 on a regular basis and we are still tracking an Amazon all-time low on the newer, more trimmed down Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core model at $110. They aren’t quite as platform-agnostic, but are indeed less pricey and you can read all about the latest model in our hands-on review – the new blue and red models are also now up for pre-order.

On the PlayStation side of things, Sony finally unleashed a pro controller of its own this year and it’s a very good one. To many it is the best console gamepad out there despite a less than desirable battery life and you can take a deep into the new DualSense Edge pro controller as part of our hands-on review feature right here.

SCUF Instinct Pro Wireless Controller features:

Engineered for better performance and responsiveness, SCUF Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S provides a competitive edge taking precious milliseconds off your reaction times. Four rear Remappable Paddles are embedded within the controller placing them at your fingertips for faster play and increased durability. Instant Triggers allow you to switch from a regular trigger to mouse-click action for ultra-fast shots. Three paddle remapping configurations can be selected with the press of a button. Interchangeable thumbsticks improve your accuracy while the non-slip Performance Grip make this wireless and wired controller deliver hours of comfort no matter how long you play. Endless customization options available.

