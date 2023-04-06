Today’s best game deals: TMNT Cowabunga Collection $28, Gotham Knights $30, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo has now launched a wide-ranging publisher spotlight sale via the eShop with loads of solid deals on digital titles. Konami, Ubisoft, Blizzard, and more are all accounted for with everything from the latest Crash Bandicoot title, LEGO games, Just Dance 2023 version, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2, Sonic titles, and much more on tap. One standout here has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection down from $40 to $27.99 in digital form. That’s a solid 30% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and well under the 2023 Amazon low – although you will find the PlayStation and Xbox version of the collection on sale for $29.99 shipped there right now. As we detailed previously in our feature piece, this collection has just about all of the classic Turtles action you could ever want. From the original arcade game and The Manhattan Project to epic classics like Turtles in Time and The Hyperstone Heist, there are 13 games in this package alongside custom button mapping, historic media content, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

