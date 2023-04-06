Today’s best game deals: TMNT Cowabunga Collection $28, Gotham Knights $30, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo has now launched a wide-ranging publisher spotlight sale via the eShop with loads of solid deals on digital titles. Konami, Ubisoft, Blizzard, and more are all accounted for with everything from the latest Crash Bandicoot title, LEGO games, Just Dance 2023 version, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2, Sonic titles, and much more on tap. One standout here has the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection down from $40 to $27.99 in digital form. That’s a solid 30% price drop, the lowest price we can find, and well under the 2023 Amazon low – although you will find the PlayStation and Xbox version of the collection on sale for $29.99 shipped there right now. As we detailed previously in our feature piece, this collection has just about all of the classic Turtles action you could ever want. From the original arcade game and The Manhattan Project to epic classics like Turtles in Time and The Hyperstone Heist, there are 13 games in this package alongside custom button mapping, historic media content, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo’s refurbished Switch OLED at $300 (Orig. $350)
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale up to 80% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $55 (Reg. $70)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299
Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more
