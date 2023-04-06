Upgrade to TP-Link’s 2-node Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System at an all-time low of $206.50

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $206.40 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $270, this 24% discount or solid $63 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for the 2-node bundle. Wi-Fi 6E is one of the latest standards to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz band and this Tri-Band system takes full advantage with speeds of 2,402 Mb/s over the new 6GHz band, 2,402 Mb/s over 5GHz, and 574 Mb/s over 2.4GHz. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. Check out our hands-on review and launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Looking for a central router instead of a mesh system? We’re currently tracking the upgraded ASUS RT-AX86U Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router marked down to $225, the new all-time low. Using the Wi-Fi 6 standard, this new, upgraded router from ASUS will be capable of wireless speeds up to 5,700Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. The upgrades ASUS has implemented here include a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster ISP plans and the ability to aggregate two of the Gigabit LAN ports together so your desktop can have 2GbE speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

