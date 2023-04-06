V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Codex wireless Bluetooth headphones fall to new $170 low

Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Codex Edition Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in matte white for $169.99 shipped. Originally $350, these headphones have gone for $250 over the past few months at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low as well, making now a great time to pick up these premium cans. Are you in the market for a new pair of headphones? Well, it’s hard to go wrong with the V-MODA Crossfade 2, especially the Codex edition. With CD-quality wireless audio playback as well as both AAC and SBC codecs, you’ll find that this set of headphones deliver a pretty solid experience all around. There’s over 14 hours of continuous music playback and 30 minutes of plugging in delivers another four hours of usage. Plus, when used in wired mode, the battery never runs down. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Codex Wireless Headset features:

Crossfade 2 wireless Codex edition is the hybrid Bluetooth and pure analog wired headphone with virtually identical sound in either mode. They feature Qualcomm apt for CD sound quality over Bluetooth, The advanced audio CODEC (AAC) for best sound performances on iOS devices along with the “universal” Sub-band codec (SBC). Crossfade 2 can also be operated in wired mode by inserting a cable plug into the headphone jack to switch off all electronics and achieve zero latency, essential for gaming and professional use. Powered by dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW coils made in Japan, Crossfade 2 is certified by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) to Hi-Res audio standard when cabled.

