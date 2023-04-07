Today’s Android game and app deals: Botanicula, Samorost 3, Rogue Hearts, more

Friday afternoon has arrived and we have now collected all of today’s Google Play game and app deals. Alongside today’s Android software discounts, we are also tracking the second-best prices of the year on Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets from $833 alongside everything else in our curated deal hub. As for apps, today’s collection is headlined by Botanicula, CHUCHEL, Samorost 3, Machinarium, Rogue Hearts, Doom & Destiny World, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites. Relaxed game perfect for hard core gamers, their partners, families and seniors. More than 150 detailed locations to explore. Hundreds of funny animations. Incredible amount of hidden bonuses.

