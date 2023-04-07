Second-best prices of the year land on Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets from $833 (Save $367+)

Closing out the work week, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone for $1,133.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,400, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at 20% off. It’s the lowest in over a month and the second-best we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. You can also save on some other storage capacities which are dropping to much of the same second-best price statuses of the year, as we detail below.

While this isn’t the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous model. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra capacities on sale:

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $34, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

If you’re in the market for something that’s a little more recent, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

