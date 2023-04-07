Anker’s bio MFi Lightning cable is made from plants, now on sale at $15 (Reg. $22)

One of the first discounts to date is now going live on Anker’s new Bio-Based cables. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable sells for $15.39 for the 6-foot model. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date. This is the lowest in over a month and comes within cents of the all-time low. The 3-foot offering is also on sale and marked down starting from $15.29, with a usual $19 price tag delivering 22% in added cash back. The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning Cable takes a more environmentally-friendly take to charging with a design that is made from 40% plant-based materials, including corn and sugarcane. Despite being easier on the Earth with the more conscious construction, it still holds up to the daily wear and tear with a build that we wrote home about in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Last fall however, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter in the same tune as the new 47W model. Today we’re also seeing a chance to save on its single port brethren, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $19.54 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save at 15% off and a new all-time low. There have been a handful of 5% off promotions throughout the past few months, and now today we’re actually getting some more sizable savings for only the second time.

For the latest from Anker, the brand just partnered with Hasbro to deliver a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Anker Bio-Based Cable features:

The exterior of the cable body is built using bio-based materials from plants like corn and sugar cane. With a 20,000-bend lifespan, this cable is more than ready to handle the stresses and strains of daily use. MFi certified for flawless compatibility with all Lightning devices, including iPhone, iPad, and more. Supports up to 30W charging—enough to power your iPhone or iPad at high speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!