Anker transforms its popular GaNPrime chargers and Nebula projector with new Transformers collection

Anker today is announcing a new collaboration with Hasbro to bring some iconic Transformers stylings to its popular lineup of accessories. Arriving with three special-edition releases, the new collection debuts with some Cybertronian-themed versions of our favorite chargers. There’s also a themed portable projector, all outfitted with some eye-catching Optimus Prime designs.

Anker’s releases oftentimes pack more than meets the eye, with streamlined designs that perform better than the competition. Now the brand is just leaning into that slogan by tapping some iconic Hasbro imagery. The new Anker Transformers collaboration arrives with three different accessories, including two chargers and a portable projector.

Starting on the charging front, one of my personal favorite portable power bands on the market is getting some love from the collaboration. The Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W made a big splash with me and 9to5Toys readers last fall, and is now getting the Transformers treatment with a new theme version. The charger is much the same as before, featuring a 10,000mAh internal battery backed by a 65W USB-C GaN output and even a wall plug that folds out of the back. Though this time around the draw is its updated colorway.

Much like the rest of the gear you’ll find in the Anker Transformers collection, this power bank sports some added printing for the most recognizable Cybertronian. Optimus Prime appears with a simplified look reminiscent of blueprints or schematics, with much of the same plastic shell design that we reviewed last fall. It’s now available for purchase, too, clocking in at $99.99 on Amazon. Of course, you could just go buy the standard one for $70 right now, but that would be ditching all of the sweet Optimus detailing.

Also joining in on the GaNPrime lineup, there’s a new Transformers version of Anker’s 65W GaN USB-C Charger. This one clocks in with dual USB-C outputs and USB-A slot, fitting 65W of power into a design that rests in the palm of your hand. It rocks much of the same themed coat of paint as the GaNPrime PowerCore 65W, too, and now sells for $59.99.

Mixing up the Optimus Prime design found on the chargers is a new version of Anker’s Capsule 3 Projector that rounds out the Transformers collaboration. This special-edition version of the laser projector sports a two-tone look complete with Prime’s face right on the front to complement the red and black coat of paint. Otherwise, it’s the same portable projector that packs a 2.5-hour internal battery and ability to cast a 120-inch screen. Of course, just with some Cybertronian flair.

Unlike the other chargers in the Anker Transformers collection, the Capsule 3 Projector is currently on sale for a limited time. It normally retails for $900, but is now marked down to $779.99. That makes it more affordable than even the standard edition, and lets you bring home the special release without paying full price.

This won’t be the first time that Anker has applied some pop culture to its popular charging accessories. Back in 2021, we saw the company channel some vibes from a galaxy far, far away to release a themed R2-D2 portable projector. Today’s Anker Transformers releases arrive with much of the same flair, just with some newer form factors.

