Apple Studio Display hits second-best price ever at $1,350 on Amazon (Save $249)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting the standard tilt-adjustable stand model to $1,349.99 shipped, today’s offer arrives as the second-best discount yet. It clocks in at $249 off the usual $1,599 going rate and comes within $50 of the all-time low. We’ve only seen a handful of price cuts arrive period on the monitor, and today’s is $149 under our previous mention.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

If you’re dead set on bringing home the latest and greatest from Apple in the actual Mac department, the value offered by its just-released M2 Mac mini is unmatched. Especially now that we’re tracking an all-time low discount on the elevated 512GB capacity. With $109 in savings attached, you can bring home the latest in Apple Silicon at $690. Alongside its compact design, you’ll also benefit from being able to choose either of the discounted displays above, or another one entirely for that matter.

With the weekend now fully underway, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!