ASUS’ EVA Edition ROG Keris tri-mode wireless gaming mouse sees first price drop to $100 low

Amazon is now offering the EVA Edition ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 17% discount or $20 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this colorway while also being the first discount to date. Featuring tri-mode connectivity, the ASUS Keris can connect to your gear with the included 2.4GHz dongle, Bluetooth, or even wired over the USB-C connection that is also used for recharging the battery. Speaking of recharging, you can expect up to 78 hours of battery life with lighting disabled (dropped down to 56 hours with lighting). As the Evangelion EVA Edition Keris, you will have a nice purple and black colorway mouse with RGB lighting accents. The optical sensor is also specially-tuned by ROG as well, which gives you “unerring accuracy and precision” with up to 16,000 DPI. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your keyboard as well? We’re currently tracking the Razer DeathStalker V2 Low-Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $172, the all-time low price. This full-sized keyboard comes with a detachable USB-C cable and the brand’s low-profile linear optical switches for quick actuation. These switches are further enhanced by Razer Chroma RGB backlighting and laser-etched keycaps. There is even a multi-function roller and media button so you can control your music without leaving games. You can expect to use this keyboard for a long time thanks to the 70 million keypress rating for every switch.

ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Lightweight FPS wireless gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity (wired / 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth), specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG paracord and Aura Sync RGB lighting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!