Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard with linear optical switches returns to $172 low

Amazon is currently offering the Razer DeathStalker V2 Low-Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard for $171.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 14% discount or $28 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. Today’s deal is also among the first few discounts we’ve seen overall. This full-sized keyboard comes with a detachable USB-C cable and the brand’s low-profile linear optical switches for quick actuation. These switches are further enhanced by Razer Chroma RGB backlighting and laser-etched keycaps. There is even a multi-function roller and media button so you can control your music without leaving games. You can expect to use this keyboard for a long time thanks to the 70 million keypress rating for every switch. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about this keyboard and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like these keyboards. Looking to compare these options against another keyboard before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $53, the new all-time low price. These HyperX Red switches provide a linear keystroke feel and are rated for 80 million presses. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting here so you can truly customize your gaming battlestation with the aircraft-grade aluminum frame keeping everything rigid and steady. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Low-Profile Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Low-Profile Linear Optical Switches: Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance

Ultra-Slim Casing with Durable Aluminum Top Plate: The keyboard’s slim profile ensures neutral hand positioning for long hours of use with little strain, while its aluminum alloy top plate provides greater durability with a satisfying heft

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects—including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!