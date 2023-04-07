Upgrade your 2023 style with a stainless steel mesh Apple Watch band from $8 at Amazon

Marge Plus (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its stainless steel mesh Apple Watch bands in various sizes and colors priced from $8.09 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 41mm Starlight Stainless Steel Magnetic Apple Watch Band for $8.09. Down from a normal rate of $13 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this band. While Apple’s official Milanese Loop band goes for $99, this third-party band is a great option for those who are looking for something more budget-friendly. This model from Marge Plus still uses magnets to clasp and is easy to put on or take off. Plus, the rest of the sale at Amazon includes other sizes and colors to give you the perfect pair for any outfit. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for an alternative style band, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. There, you’ll discover both affordable and premium options from some of our favorite brands. Our roundup has options starting as low as $5, making it a great way for you to upgrade your Apple Watch without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that you can pick up some official Apple Watch bands on sale right now at Woot. There are official Milanese styles for $53, the Leather Link goes for $52, and even more from $19. Then, swing through our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go mobile kit.

Marge Plus Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Band features:

MARGE PLUS iwatch magnet band is made of high quality mesh stainless steel metal with a unique magnetic lock and polished edge, metal wristband has no corrosion, rust. Magnetic connector and mesh loop design makes your strap more flexible to adjust the length. MARGE PLUS stainless steel bands for apple watch adopts stainless steel breathable weaving process, It is non irritating, which can prevent skin from irritation rash, the stylish stainless steel mesh buckle band is suitable for any occasion, anti-slip & sweat-proof.

