Official Apple Watch bands go on sale at Woot: Milanese $53, Leather Link $52, more from $19

Woot is now discounting a collection of official Apple Watch bands, all of which start at $19. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the assortment drops the official Apple Watch Milanese Loop Bands to $52.99. Available in both 45 and 41mm stylings across several colorways, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the best discounts of the year. The 46% in savings undercuts our previous $81 mention and provides as one of the lowest prices ever. Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its silver or gold colorways pair perfectly with nearly all of the Apple Watch case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 8 to Ultra wearables and more. Head below for some other official band discounts.

Woot is also discounting Apple’s official Apple Watch Leather Link band in several styles at $51.99 each. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at 47% in savings and some of the best discounts ever. We have seen the smaller 41mm stylings go for $2 less once in the past, but the larger 45mm models are now resting at new all-time lows. You’re looking at one of the more recent additions to Apple’s official stable of Watch bands, not to mention one of its more premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France, this is certainly one of the more premium in-house straps from Apple. Alongside its stylish appearance, the Leather Link band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to fuss with a clasp.

The savings also continue to some of the less premium official Apple Watch bands courtesy of Woot. We break down the list below, all of which start from $19. Limited styles are available, but you’ll find offerings for both 45 and 41mm wearables at some of the best prices ever.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. An additional physical vapor deposition (PVD) layer gives the graphite stainless steel its distinctive finish.

