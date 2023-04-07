Save 59% on Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Captain America Stealth Shield at new $50 low

Best Buy is now offering the Marvel Legends Captain America Stealth Shield for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $121, this 59% discount or solid $71 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this collectible. While it is not currently available on Amazon, today’s deal drops the shield to the lowest price we’ve seen there. Whether you’re a hardcore collector or are just a fan of the Marvel movies, this shield is the perfect addition to any collection. It comes in at a 24-inch diameter and is 1:1 scale to those you’d see in the films. You can display the stealth shield on your shelf, or you can even use it in your next cosplay as there are adjustable straps on the backside so you can secure it to your arm. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Marvel Legends Captain America Stealth Shield features:

INSPIRED BY MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT: This blue and white Captain America Stealth Shield is inspired by the gear that appears with Captain America in Marvel movies

FULL-SIZE 24-INCH DIAMETER: Highly detailed 1:1 full-scale Captain America collector shield is designed to replicate the look of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

QUALITY DESIGN, WEAR OR DISPLAY: Premium roleplay shield to complete any fan costume or collection with the high-quality design expected from the Hasbro Legends Series

