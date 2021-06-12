Marvel fans have had quite a bit action to enjoy lately as new releases on the Disney+ side of things have been joined by plenty of debuts in the collectible space. After seeing all of the new LEGO Infinity Saga sets go live, the folks at Hasbro are now getting in on the action with the launch of three new Marvel Legend props from the MCU. Ranging from the iconic Iron Man Nano Gauntlet to a Doctor Strange’s signature pendent, you’ll want to heads below for all of the details and info on locking in pre-orders.

Hasbro expands Marvel Legends lineup with three new releases

With three new relics from the MCU, Hasbro is now bringing the same attention to detail as the rest of its Marvel Legends lineup to some new collectibles. Across the lineup, you’re looking at full 1:1-scale recreations to showcase up on display or don for some authentic cosplays.

Iron Man Nano Gauntlet

A fitting place to start is the end, at least in the context of Tony Stark. Arguably the most memorial moment in all of the MCU so far, Endgame wraps up with the snap of Iron Man’s fingers and now you can recreate that at home. Debuting later this year on November 1, the new Iron Man Nano Gauntlet arrives complete with all six of the Infinity Stones. Pre-orders have now gone live with a $124.99 price tag.

Winter Soldier Stealth Shield

Following the Falcon and the Winter Soldier hype, Hasbro is also expanding its Marvel Legends lineup to give fans yet another version of Captain America’s shield. Straight out of The Winter Soldier, the Stealth Shield spans 24-inches in diameter and is complete with a slick blue and silver color scheme. Those wanting to add it to their collection can lock-in a pre-order at $120.99.

Eye of Agamotto

Hasbro’s final addition to the Marvel Legends collection delivers yet another iconic item from the MCU, this time centered around the Sorcerer Supreme’s magical talisman, the Eye of Agamotto. Playing a pretty crucial part in Infinity War, the relic comes with a display stand to showcase the internal Time Stone in your collection.

Alongside a light-up function, there’s also a cord to wear it around your neck. Slated to be released on October 1, pre-orders are now available for Amazon. It enters as the most affordable of the new Marvel Legends props at $49.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Hasbro’s Black Series has long been synonymous with highly-collectible figures, so too has the Marvel Legends been at the forefront of display-worthy props. The latest three releases definitely seem to be continuing that legacy with some exciting new releases. While the Stealth Shield isn’t the biggest fan-favorite in terms of iconic items from the MCU, the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet and Eye of Agamotto are certainly mainstays that at long last. have joined the Marvel Legends collection.

