Upgrade to Ninja pots, pans, and bakeware with 10-yr. warranties from $29 (Up to 30% off)

Joining this week’s Calphalon kitchen and cookware sale event, we have now spotted a number of deals on Ninja Foodi NeverStick pots, pans, and baking sheets. The deals start from $29 with free shipping and include everything from smaller bakeware sheet sets right up to full-on kitchenware overhauls. Alongside the up to 30% in savings here, you’re looking at cookware that “won’t stick, chip, or flake,” hard-anodized exteriors, stainless steel builds, oven-safe pots and pans, and a solid 10-year warranty from Ninja on most sets to protect your investment. Head below for more details and a closer look at the deals. 

Ninja cookware deals:

While we are upgrading the kitchen, be sure to dive into the now live Vitamix spring sale event that’s offering up to $100 off its pro-grade countertop and immersion blenders. The deals start from $125 and you can even score a FREE apron if your order hits the $290 threshold. Al of the details you need are right here

Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware features:

Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond. NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking. This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron. Lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F. 

