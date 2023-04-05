Calphalon kitchen gear with lifetime warranties up to 53% off: Knife sets, pans, more from $23

Alongside the rest of today’s cooking and home goods deals, Amazon has now launched a new Calphalon kitchenware event delivering as much as 53% in savings. The deals start from $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are tracking solid price drops on everything from oven pizza pans and frying pans to countertop toaster ovens, espresso machines, full kitchenware sets, and more, many of which coming with full lifetime warranties. Alongside knife block sets with built-in sharpeners at up to $95 off, you’ll find as much as $139 in savings on the more involved cookers and the like as well. Head below for some top picks from the sale.
Calphalon Amazon kitchenware deals:
- Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand $275 (Reg. $350+)
- 12-piece Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block $95 (Reg $170+)
- 15-piece Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block $144 (Reg $180+)
- Calphalon Ceramic Frying Pan $48 (Reg. $65)
- 5.3-quart Slow Cooker $110 (Reg. $130+)
- 24-oz Portable Blender Bottle $150 (Reg. $190)
- And even more…
Alongside this $50 price drop on Instant’s die-cast metal stand mixer and a new low on the iced coffee HyperChiller at under $11, we also spotted the return of the 2023 lows on Ember’s Temperature Control Smart Mugs. Now starting at $100 with free Prime shipping, you can get a closer look at this intelligent drinking vessel in this morning’s coverage right here. And head over to our home goods hub for more.
Calphalon Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block features:
- Cutlery knife block set includes 8 inch Chef’s Knife, 6 inch Serrated Utility Knife, 5 inch Santoku, 4.5 inch Parer, 6 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears and Sharpening Knife Block
- Built in ceramic sharpeners automatically sharpen straight edge knives with every use
- Constructed from forged, high carbon, no stain steel; Full tang design for strength and balance
- Triple riveted handles are contoured for a secure grip and labeled for easy identification in the block
- Kitchen knives covered by a full lifetime warranty
