Magic Bullet’s Mini Juicer hits above its pay grade and is now on sale at $42.50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup for $42.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is the second-lowest price we have tracked and the best outside of a brief $40 offer for the holidays last year. It is also one of the more affordable models from a brand name at this price. After going hands-on with this little machine last year, putting it through its paces with a week straight of non-stop juicing a few times a day, I can confidently says it does what it says on the tin. It’s not the most powerful model out there, but it was more than capable of juicing everything I threw at it, was simple to clean for the most part, and you can get a detailed look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here. Head below for more.

Again, today’s lead deal is already one of the most affordable models out there from a well-known brand and one that we have more than enough experience with to recommend. It’s not going to be right for hardcore juicing aficionados, but will more than suffice for casual users looking for fresh juice a few times a week or more.

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer features:

A powerful 400-Watt motor extracts all the juicy nutrition from your favorite fruits and veggies.

A roomy 2-inch feed chute fits larger chunks of your favorite ingredients. Translation: less chopping, more juicing.

We keep it tidy with top-rack dishwasher-safe attachments and a silicone spout cap that catches drips before they hit your countertop.

Juice directly into our 16-oz cup, which comes with a twist-on to-go lid for spill-free sipping and portability.

This juicer takes up way less space than standard models, making it a breeze to keep on the countertop or tuck away for later.

