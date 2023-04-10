Today’s Android game and app deals: Deep Space, Demon’s Rise, Earthlings Beware!, more

We have almost made it through Monday but first let’s talk a quick look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals from Google Play. Check out this deal we have on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 down at $900 and then dive into today’s highlight apps including World Of Chess 3D, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Earthlings Beware!, Deep Space: First Contact, Demon’s Rise, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s lineup.

In Deep Space: First Contact, you will have the role of a security guard at a space station. You find yourself working like every day in the security zone, when suddenly you hear an explosion… A breach in the lab! Explore the carefully designed space station, with stunning graphics and great detail, tour the rooms and laboratories, activate the main generator, open the hangar doors and find the ship to escape!

