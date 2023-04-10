Today’s Android game and app deals: Deep Space, Demon’s Rise, Earthlings Beware!, more

We have almost made it through Monday but first let’s talk a quick look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals from Google Play. Check out this deal we have on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 down at $900 and then dive into today’s highlight apps including World Of Chess 3D, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Earthlings Beware!, Deep Space: First Contact, Demon’s Rise, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s lineup.
Best Android app deals
- World Of Chess 3D (Pro) FREE (Reg. $2)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Monkey GO Happy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Electron Config Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- God Simulator. Religion Inc. $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- unmemory: Puzzle Story $3 (Reg. $7)
- Roguelite 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Demon’s Rise $1.50 (Reg. $6)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1 (Reg. $7.50)
- Heal: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Quadropoly Pro $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Rotation Key $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Finance Pro: Expense control $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Ultra GPS Logger $2 (Reg. $9)
More Android app deals still live:
- Net Signal Pro:WiFi & 5G Meter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Speed View GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $5)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $6)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- Whispers of a Machine $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Kathy Rain $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Longest Road on Earth $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $3 (Reg. $5)
- F-Stop Gallery Pro $5 (Reg. $8)
More on Deep Space First Contact:
In Deep Space: First Contact, you will have the role of a security guard at a space station. You find yourself working like every day in the security zone, when suddenly you hear an explosion… A breach in the lab! Explore the carefully designed space station, with stunning graphics and great detail, tour the rooms and laboratories, activate the main generator, open the hangar doors and find the ship to escape!
