Foldables are more affordable with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $900 (2023 low, Save $100)

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its new Galaxy S23 series, hogging most of the spotlight in the brand’s smartphone stable. Its foldable lineup hasn’t been receiving all too much love as of late, and now to start the work week Amazon is offering a rare chance to save. In fact! Today, only the second notable discount of the year is landing on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 128GB Smartphone at $899.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low. It last sold for this price a couple of months back, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since Black Friday last year. The elevated 256GB capacity version is also on sale, now dropping to $959.99 from its usual $1,060 price tag.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $44. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU. Best of all, it’s at least $11 off the going rate to deliver some added savings.

If you’re in the market for something that’s a little more recent, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there. They aren’t going to fold or flip like the discount that’s going live today, but offer a bit more in the flagship spec department to make up for the lack in futuristic functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

