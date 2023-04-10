ECOVACS’ new N10+ Robot Vac/Mop with 60-day auto-empty hits $500 all-time low ($150 off)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the brand new ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo at $499.99 shipped. Regularly $650, you’re looking at a solid $150 price drop here, the first deal we have tracked yet, and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. This model released just last month along with the $1,200 flagship T10 OMNI and the T9+ to sit in the middle of the brand’s latest lineup of automated cleaner bots. Combo vacuuming and mopping functionality are supported by the included auto-empty station that can carry two months worth of debris before you need to lift a finger to empty it. LiDAR navigation helps the bot create maps of your space for more efficient and hassle-free cleaning alongside a powerful 3800Pa suction rating, voice command support, custom cleaning jobs via the companion app, and a 200-minute runtime before it will charge itself backup again. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head down below for more details.

A great way to score a smart brand name robot vacuum with auto-empty action at an affordable rate is to zero-in on the Anker offerings. This Clean G40+ model might not be as powerful as today’s lead deal and won’t take care of the mopping, but you can also score one for $300 shipped right now via the on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon.

After Amazon acquired the iRobot brand and its Roomba business we took the chance to roundup all of the best robot vacuums on the market for folks looking for some serious bang for their buck. While today’s featured deal wast released at the time, it is a great resource for a getting idea of what’s out there in various price ranges, some of our favorite brands, and ways to keep some of that hard earned cash in your pocket. Take a look right here.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ features:

Vacuum and Mop in One Go. Clean all your floors faster with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. DEEBOT N10 PLUS smartly detects and avoids carpet when mopping, giving every surface the clean it needs.

Precise Mapping for a Thorough, Efficient Clean. With an advanced laser-based LiDAR navigation system, DEEBOT generates maps more accurate of vSLAM and camera-based technology, ensuring the most efficient path for a faster, more comprehensive clean.

Powerful Deep Cleaning with 3800Pa Suction. With a maximum suction power of 3800Pa, DEEBOT N10 PLUS easily lifts dirt, debris from crevices and carpet fibers. Powered by 5200mAh battery, it cleans up to 200mins (330mins on quiet mode) on a single charge.

Months of Hands-free Cleaning. The Auto-Empty Station with 2.5L dustbag holds 2 months’ worth of vacuum debris, staying maintenance free for 60 days. The auto-seal design of the dust bag keeps the mess contained when you are ready to discard.

