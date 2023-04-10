Ninja’s brand new 12-in-1 Smart Double Air Fry Oven sees first price drop down to $300 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $350 $300
Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven

The new Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is seeing its first major price drops today at $299.99 shipped. After just releasing back in January at $350, today’s deal is delivering a straight $50 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet. This is also $5 better than the offer you’ll find directly from Ninja right now. As you might know from our launch coverage, this new countertop cooker from Ninja effectively provides two separate ovens in one: “Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom.” Alongside the 12 cooking functions (bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the top rapid oven, or air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the bottom), it features the brand’s smart finish technology so you can cook two two meals, two different ways, and have both of them finish at the same time. More details right there and down below. 

If the double door situation isn’t getting you excited or you just think a smaller unit might suit your needs better, there are more affordable Ninja ovens out there. You can get this Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Oven up on your countertop for a much less pricey $150 shipped than the model above, just don’t expect the brand new design and feature set you’re getting above. 

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking a series of its cook and bakeware sets on sale from just $29 shipped at Amazon. This includes everything from cookie sheets to full-on 10-piece bake sets as well as a range of Foodi NeverStick pots and pans. Take a closer look right here and in our home goods guide

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Leave-in thermometer precisely monitors temperatures, so you don’t have to.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 38% on CORSAIR’s KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming...
ECOVACS’ new N10+ Robot Vac/Mop with 60-day auto-...
Best price of the year takes $300 off Microsoft’s lat...
ESR offers up to 70% off AirPods Pro 2 cases, iPad keyb...
SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard wi...
9to5Toys Daily: April 10, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pros ...
Kirkland’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off ...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Load more...
Show More Comments