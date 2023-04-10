Ninja’s brand new 12-in-1 Smart Double Air Fry Oven sees first price drop down to $300 ($50 off)

The new Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven is seeing its first major price drops today at $299.99 shipped. After just releasing back in January at $350, today’s deal is delivering a straight $50 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet. This is also $5 better than the offer you’ll find directly from Ninja right now. As you might know from our launch coverage, this new countertop cooker from Ninja effectively provides two separate ovens in one: “Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom.” Alongside the 12 cooking functions (bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the top rapid oven, or air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the bottom), it features the brand’s smart finish technology so you can cook two two meals, two different ways, and have both of them finish at the same time. More details right there and down below.

If the double door situation isn’t getting you excited or you just think a smaller unit might suit your needs better, there are more affordable Ninja ovens out there. You can get this Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Oven up on your countertop for a much less pricey $150 shipped than the model above, just don’t expect the brand new design and feature set you’re getting above.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are still tracking a series of its cook and bakeware sets on sale from just $29 shipped at Amazon. This includes everything from cookie sheets to full-on 10-piece bake sets as well as a range of Foodi NeverStick pots and pans. Take a closer look right here and in our home goods guide.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Leave-in thermometer precisely monitors temperatures, so you don’t have to.

