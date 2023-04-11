AOC’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor supports G-SYNC at new all-time low of $250

Amazon is now offering the AOC 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $310, this 19% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model while also being the third substantial discount to date. Shipping with support for Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, this AOC gaming monitor uses a 1440p IPS panel that can be overclocked to a 170Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch size class and 1404p resolution is a sweet spot for gaming in my opinion as you’ll have sharp details while still being relatively easy to drive by a mid-tier gaming desktop. You’ll also find 126% coverage of the sRGB color gamut so you could do some creative work on the side. Connectivity is handled by a single DisplayPort 1.2 input and dual HDMI 1.4 ports so you can have your desktop and consoles connected without having to swap cables. Head below for more.

While the inclusion of a height-adjustable stand is a nice touch, your desk space may be limited and the footprint of this stand is fairly large. In that case, you may be interested in this MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $40. This option uses an adjustable gas spring to support the weight of a monitor up to 32-inches in size or up to 17.6 pounds. The arm this mount is based around will give you a full range of motion and adjustability for great ergonomics plus integrated cable management so the cords stay off your desk. When it comes to mounting to your desk, you could go with either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet clamp creating a cleaner look with the need for a hole in the desktop.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add some smart lighting to your gaming battlestation? We’re currently tracking the new Govee Glide Y Lights marked down to $160, the best discount ever. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

AOC Q27G2S 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The Q27G2S completes your gaming experience with a beautiful IPS panel, Adaptive-Sync technology, and a narrow border design offering minimal bezel distraction for optimal game play. This monitor allows you to play your favorite games at a fast 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Clear images can be sustained no matter how riotous your in-game team fights become!

