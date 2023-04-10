Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights have never sold for less at $160 low (Save $70)

Govee recently took another page out of the Nanoleaf playbook by launching its new Glide Y Lights, and today a new all-time low is going live. Having launched back in November, today the company’s official storefront is dropping the smart modular lighting package down to $159.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Dropping down from $230, you’re looking at nearly $60 in savings in order to deliver the best discount ever. It’s also $10 under our previous mention while marking only the fourth chance to save so far. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

While these won’t offer more subtle illumination provided by the unique feature set found on Govee’s latest release, the original Govee Glide lights provide a similar modular design and clock in at $75 on Amazon. These won’t splash ambient lighting onto your wall quite like the lead discount, but still provides some added multicolor lighting to your space with Alexa and Assistant control.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now filling up with savings as the new week kicks off. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Govee Glide Y light features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

