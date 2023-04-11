ASUS’ modular Claymore II Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard falls 41% to new $160 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 41% discount or solid $110 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this keyboard, beating our previous mention by $26. This unique keyboard comes with RX blue switches with a 100-million keystroke lifespan and per-key RGB backlighting in addition to the detachable number pad to allow for ultimate customization. When being used wirelessly, you’re looking at a total of 43 hours of battery life on a single charge with a quick 30-minute recharge netting you an additional 18 hours. Should you not want to worry about battery life, you can connect to the USB-C port for wired operation. Want more space for your mouse but still want a Numpad for additional hotkeys while gaming? Move it to the opposite side of the keyboard. Rounding out this keyboard are four hotkeys, a volume control wheel, USB passthrough, and wireless Aura Sync RGB control. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Instead of the ASUS RX switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to compare these keyboards against another model before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the 2023 edition SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $140, the new all-time low. Coming equipped with the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches, you will be able to configure the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm through SteelSeries’ desktop software. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. The newer 2.0 switches support having dual actions on a single keypress too. As per usual with higher-end gaming keyboards, you’ll have per-key RGB backlighting and an included magnetic wrist rest. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more.

ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Keyboard features:

The ROG Claymore II elite gaming keyboard delivers a host of features designed to give you exciting new ways to play. Create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. And once you’re in battle, assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys. The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup. Play in wired or wireless 2.4 GHz RF mode, with a superfast 1 millisecond response time.

