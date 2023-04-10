SteelSeries’ 2023 Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard with adjustable switches falls to $140

Amazon is now offering the 2023 Edition SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $190, this 26% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Today’s deal is also only the fourth price drop to date. Coming equipped with the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches, you will be able to configure the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm through SteelSeries’ desktop software. This will allow you to make WASD be more sensitive to keypresses than your other action keys so you won’t accidentally trigger them. The newer 2.0 switches support having dual actions on a single keypress too. As per usual with higher-end gaming keyboards, you’ll have per-key RGB backlighting and an included magnetic wrist rest. Adding to these custom switches is the OLED smart display that can display notifications from Discord, game information, and even more. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If the custom actuation switches are not appealing to you and would rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like the SteelSeries above. Looking to upgrade your headset situation alongside your keyboard? We’re currently tracking the Skullcandy SLYR Pro Wired Gaming Headset marked down to $80, the first price drop for the black colorway. Compatible across multiple platforms including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro headset features 50mm dynamic drivers that have been tuned to deliver “a super wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound.” The microphone built-in here uses AI to filter out background noise, even if you take off the boom microphone as there are some integrated into the headset itself. If you take your gear on the go often,m you’ll benefit from the integrated Tile tracking tech so you never leave the headset behind.

2023 SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

Win everywhere with the world’s fastest keyboard. Overtake the competition with switches that respond 11x quicker and have 10x swifter actuation. State-of-the-art magnetic sensors achieve near-instant response for the speed you want. The world’s fastest and most advanced adjustable switches perform effortlessly for all undertakings, whether you need the world’s fastest keystrokes to destroy the competition, or deliberate presses for typing accuracy – the power is yours to wield.

