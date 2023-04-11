Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread and energy monitoring lands at 2023 low of $34

Amazon currently offers the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $33.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivering the best price this year, you’re looking at a 15% price cut from the usual $40 going rate. It comes within $2 of the all-time low that we last tracked before Christmas last year, and is the best discount since. It’s also the second-lowest price of all-time low. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Those who can live without the built-in energy monitoring features will want to check out the Wemo Smart Plug V4 instead. This more affordable offering was also just recently refreshed with Thread support, delivering a compact design that lets you control lamps, fans, and more with Siri. Right now, it’ll only set you back $25 at Amazon, providing one of the best smart plugs on the market for less than the more capable option above.

This week also saw another notable discount to upgrade your smart home this spring. Joining everything else in our smart home guide right now, Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet is now landing at the best price of the year following a discount to $120. With Thread and Bluetooth in tow, you’re looking at $30 in savings and a notable upgrade to your Siri setup for helping automate the sprinkler this spring and summer.

Eve Energy Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!