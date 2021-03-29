Today we are taking a look at the new NutriBullet Immersion Blender. We regularly feature the brand’s smoothie blenders like the Magic Bullet around here, but the company is now stepping into the hand immersion space with its latest release. Designed to be used on everything from “pancake batter and smoothies to soups, salad dressings, and even ice cream,” all of you pro home chefs will at least want to take a quick look at today’s new NutriBullet blender. Head below for all of the details.

New NutriBullet Immersion Blender

The new NutriBullet Immersion Blender is the first of its kind from the brand and slides into the existing lineup as something “to meet the needs of every level of culinarian.” NutriBullet’s parent company says it “delivers the quality, precision, and durability the brand is known for, all in a compact, hand-held form.” For those unfamiliar, this is one of those hand blenders you stick directly into bowls, cups, for cooking pots for a smooth puree or blended texture.

The somewhat sleek-looking black exterior houses a “potent” 350-watt motor, a soft ergonomic grip, high and low speeds, and what the brand refers to as a “variable speed dial” for custom jobs. From there, it also includes an interchangeable 8-inch blending arm and a whisk attachment. According to NutriBullet, this gives “consumers the power and versatility to blend smoothies and soups and whip cream, beat fluffy scrambled eggs, or make homemade salsa all with one appliance.”

The Immersion Blender comes with an interchangeable whisk and original recipe book, including one for lavender whipped cream that is so simple and so good – you HAVE to try it. For those looking for a few additional blender accessories, a deluxe version of the blender will also be available for purchase at HSN with a 30 oz. measuring cup and a chopping bowl attachment.

The new NutriBullet Immersion Blender will go up for sale at $49.99 starting today at various retailers including Amazon, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and others.

9to5Toys‘ take

A quick browse through Amazon shows this model is coming in about on par with some of the other options from well-known brand like Cuisinart and KitchenAid. Having said that, $50 still feels a bit pricey for your average home cook, especially considering your average Magic Bullet can do just about everything this one can outside of blending directly in the cooking pot and the like for less. But if you fancy yourself a bit of a pro home chef and are looking for something to blend the potatoes directly in the pot, the latest option from NutriBullet is worth consideration.

