Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air returns to all-time lows from $999 (Save $200)

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering one of the first chances to score Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at $200 off. Returning to holiday pricing set well before gifts were unwrapped last month, you can now bring home the 256GB of Apple’s most popular macOS machine for $999 shipped at Amazon. You’ll also be able to lock-in the same price over at Best Buy. Down from the usual $1,199, you’re looking at the second-best price to date and still one of the first chances to lock-in anywhere close to this deep of a discount.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $899, you’ll be able to save $100 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are dominated by iPads, with a pair of offers going live on some of the more compact offerings in the current stable. First up, Apple’s beloved and compact iPad mini 6 is now on sale after stock shortages have made this one hard to find on store shelves period, let alone with $99 in savings attached. Or for an even better value, a new all-time low has arrived to make Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad even more affordable with a $79 discount down to $250.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!