New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s blazing fast 7,450MB/s 990 PRO internal SSDs from $100

While we see our fair share of deals on the 980 series, Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on Samsung’s even faster 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drives. The 1TB variant is marked down to $99.99 while the 2TB model is now going for $178.13, both with free shipping. Regularly $150 and $240 directly from Samsung where they are on sale for $100 and $180, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. They also mark the best prices we have ever tracked on Amazon since launch back in summer 2022. The 980 series is a great option but it won’t be able to hit the up to 7,450MB/s the 990 series clocks in with. Despite not including the heatsink, you’ll still find Samsung’s nickel-coated controller to deliver smart thermal tolerance settings alongside a modern PCIe 4.0 interface and the Samsung Magician software to “monitor drive health, protect valuable data, and receive important updates for your 990 PRO.” Get a closer look right here in our hands-on video review and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the 990 is even faster than the 980, but you’ll still get up to 7,000MB/s transfers there and the opportunity save some cash. The 1TB and 2TB models are selling for $90 and $150 respectively to deliver more than capable internal upgrades for your PC battlestation.

Elsewhere in Samsung’s stable of storage products, it just unveiled the latest-generation PRO Plus microSD and full-size cards that come in at up to 180MB/s. You can get a complete breakdown of the now available new releases in our launch coverage.

And be sure to browse through the rest of our storage offers right here including the PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSDs from $53 (Reg. $170+).

Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO is a perfect fit for desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

