Samsung unveils enhanced next-generation PRO Plus microSD cards at up to 180MB/s

New pro-grade Samsung microSD cards have now been announced. We have featured the brand’s previous collection of miniature storage cards quite a lot as prices began to drop, not to mention going hands-on with the EVO Plus lineup and the PRO Endurance variants for always-on video recording applications like your security and actions cams, but the next generation of Samsung microSD cards have arrived. Boasting some of the fastest speeds we have seen from the brand, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details on the latest full-size and microSD cards from Samsung.

New Samsung microSD cards – upgraded PRO Plus models

The latest releases are being described as upgrades to its PRO Plus memory cards, designed for “professional and enthusiast photographers, videographers, and content creators.” Both the new Samsung PRO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards feature enhanced read and write speeds of up to 180MB/s and 130MB/s – numbers Samsung claims are 12% and 8% faster than their predecessors.

The new Samsung cards have a focus on capturing 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos with video speed class ratings of V30 alongside capacities up to 512GB – that’s “up to 207,159 4K UHD photos or 30 hours of 4K UHD video,” according to Samsung.

Both models come with lengthy 10-year warranties and are backed by the brand’s usual six-proof protection against “water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops and magnetic impact.”

The PRO Plus Samsung microSD cards can be used with mobile devices, handheld gaming consoles, action cameras, and drones. Samsung microSD cards support an application performance class of A2 to enable faster performance on a wide variety of professional and consumer applications.

Here’s a quick look at the pricing breakdown on the new Samsung microSD cards (keep a close eye on 9to5Toys for the first price drops too):

PRO Plus microSD 128GB $18.99 256GB $29.99 512GB $59.99

PRO Plus microSD with Card Reader 128GB $25.99 256GB $37.99 512GB $64.99

PRO Plus SD 64GB $12.99 128GB $21.99 256GB $37.99

PRO Plus SD with Card Reader 128GB $29.99 256GB $49.99



For comparison’s sake, the previous-generation PRO Plus Samsung microSD cards that max out at 160MB/s are currently starting at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon. And in case you missed it this morning, Samsung’s half TB EVO Plus microSD is back down at an Amazon all-time low.

