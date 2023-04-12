Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $229

Amazon today is now complementing all of the iPad discounts live this week with a price cut on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $229 shipped. Available only in the Black styling, today’s offer is dropped from the usual $299 going rate in order to deliver the best discount of the year. It’s $20 under our previous mention, only the second discount this low, and one of the lowest we’ve ever seen period. The white style now rests at $249, down from $299 to match the best price of the year.

Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A more affordable alternative, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad is sitting at $169 via Amazon. This model isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, trading in that more adjustable form-factor for a 2-angle stand design that also lacks the built-in trackpad. It’s still much more affordable though, and wraps your iPad Pro in a folio design that’ll also step up your productivity.

Now that we’re halfway through the week and our Apple guide is filling up with all of the best discounts, we have three notable iPad offers in particular to check in on. Those who want the latest and greatest M2 iPad Pro can lock-in some of the best discounts yet on the 12.9-inch models at up to $200 off. Or if you can live with previous-generation performance via the M1 model, Best Buy is clearing out stock with as much as $699 in savings attached. But you could just skip the pro feature sets altogether and go with the more affordable 10.9-inch iPad. This one is now an even better value at $50 off, dropping to the all-time low for only the third time at $399.

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

