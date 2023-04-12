Grab a pair of M-Audio content creator studio speakers at the best prices yet from $99

M-Audio BX3BT Studio Monitor Speakers

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the M-Audio BX3BT Studio Monitor Speakers with Bluetooth. You can score the 3.5-inch set for $99 while the larger 4.5-inch pair is going for $149 shipped. Regularly $129 and $179 respectively, the smaller set is now matching the Amazon low and the 4.5-inchers are at a new all-time low there. These deals are generally rare overall, having only been on sale a few times over the last year since release and we’ve only seen the 3.5-inch speakers this low once before. Solid options to sit up on your content creator desk, you’re looking 120W bi-amplified tabletop speakers with an MDF cabinet and a bass reflex design to deliver “deep, rich sound through Black Kevlar drivers.” You’ll find the usual set of connectivity options around back including 1/4-inch, 1/8-inch, and RCA inputs as well as an aux input on the front side and Bluetooth action so you can also stream tunes from your smartphone. Head below for more details. 

M-Audio has been making solid, budget-friendly studio gear for years, but if you’re looking to score something for even less, the Edifier R33BT Active Bluetooth Speakers are a solid option. Starting at $80 shipped for the 3.5-inch models, they deliver a very similar setup, Bluetooth included, and will keep some of that cash in your pockets. 

Looking for something in the portable wireless category instead? Check out these deals on JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker and then head over to our coverage of Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600. Described as the brand’s first hi-fi model, the Motion X600 features a a 5-channel audio array with three amps and, best of all, the launch discount is knocking $50 off the total right now. Get a closer look right here

M-Audio BX3BT Studio Monitor Speaker features:

  • Compact 120W bi-amplified tabletop speakers feature an MDF cabinet with a bass reflex design, producing deep, rich sound through Black Kevlar drivers. Ideal for music production and studio recording
  • Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to listen to music on your smartphone, or stream music, and podcasts from your laptop or any other Bluetooth enabled device
  • Rear panel features 1/4”, 1/8”, and RCA inputs for connecting to virtually any audio source; Front Panel Includes 1/8” AUX input to connect smartphones and other devices, and a headphone connection
  • Comes with a 1/8” speaker interconnect cable, 1/8” to 1/8” cable and 1/8” to RCA cable
  • Includes MPC Beats, the fully featured, beat-making software based on the legendary MPC workflow to help inspire you to create, record and share your ideas

