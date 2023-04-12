JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker brings the tunes to your backyard BBQ at $100

Update: Joining the more modest models below, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the 100W JBL Partybox Encore Essential Party Speaker with built-in light show action at $209.95 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $90 off, the best price we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest we can find.

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95 shipped in several colors. Down from $115 typically across various models at Amazon, today’s deal comes in to mark the second-best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s only $9 above our last mention from a 1-day-only sale in March. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy some tunes by the pool, while BBQing, or just while relaxing at the beach, then the Charge 4 is a solid choice. It has a battery that lasts for up to 20 hours of playtime which allows you to listen all day long without worrying about plugging in. There’s also a USB-A output on the back to charge your phone should it need a mid-day top off. JBL Connect allows for pairing up to 100 compatible JBL speakers for a surround experience and you can even pair up to two phones or tablets to the Charge 4 allowing for multiple people to control the music. Plus, it’s IPX7 waterproof so you don’t have to worry about the elements or anything damaging it while enjoying your favorite tunes. Keep reading for more.

Another solid speaker choice that comes in at 50% below today’s lead deal is the JBL Clip 3. While it might not be as room-filing and booming as the Charge 4, the Clip 3 has a completely different form-factor and design aesthetic. Instead of setting this speaker down, simply clip it to your belt loop, backpack, or anything else and enjoy your music. It’s also waterproof and delivers 10 hours of listening before it’s time to plug back in, doing all of this at just $50 on Amazon.

For a more personal listening experience, don’t forget that Anker’s A1 Bluetooth headphones are on sale right now for $35. Delivering 35 hours of listening per charge, you’d typically pay $50 for these true wireless earbuds. However, if you’re looking for a way to enjoy time with friends and family even more this spring, then set one of the speakers above next to the Z GRILLS’ pellet grill that’s on sale for $679 today, which marks the first discount that we’ve tracked.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port. Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water. The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.

