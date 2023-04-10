Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600 is its first hi-fi Bluetooth speaker [Deal]

Today, Anker is showcasing the latest addition to its lineup of Bluetooth speakers. Beyond just a refreshed and more premium design than previous installations in the stable, the new Anker Soundcore Motion X600 also makes its debut as the company’s first hi-fi speaker.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Motion X600

Anker is officially launching its first high-fidelity speaker. It’s been a long time coming for the company, with its Soundcore audio division releasing increasingly capable listening experiences over the past few years. Now, all of this culminates with the Soundcore Motion X600.

Right off the bat, Anker offers the comparison that its latest speaker is acoustically inspired by an opera theater. What that actually means is that the Motion X600 arrives with a 5-channel audio array backed by three amplifiers. The internal hardware is supported just as well on the software side of the equation, too. Anker packs in a dedicated Spatial Audio chip that transforms your typical stereo sound into 3-channel immersive audio.

All of that comes packed into a fairly compact design. Encompassed by a sleek exterior, a built-in handle, and a battery-powered build arrive to make for a portable listening solution. You can expect to get 12 hours of playback before it’s time to refuel via USB-C. The top of the Soundcore Motion X600 has a fairly typical roster of physical controls, which Anker also supplements with in-app EQ adjustments.

This time around, Anker is doing things a little differently for its latest release. The new Soundcore Motion X600 is first hitting the scene via the brand’s own online storefront – but it won’t be shipping until later this year. You can currently reserve one of the speakers when it does begin shipping later this spring come May 9, but a $1 deposit is currently available. Not to just take your money for nothing, Anker is providing a $50 discount at launch. That drops the speaker down to $149.99 from its usual $200 MSRP that’ll be arriving before summer.

It’s a hybrid of the usual pre-order discounts that tend to hit Anker’s latest and the crowdfunding campaigns it has been taking to as of late. You’ll have your choice of three colors for the Motion X600, too.

