Alienware’s tri-mode wireless gaming headset packs Dolby Atmos and ANC at low of $120

Amazon is offering the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay $160 for this headset at Amazon lately with today’s deal coming in at a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a premium experience to your gaming setup, this headset packs Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound which Alienware says “delivers crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision.” This can give you a competitive advantage on the field letting you know exactly where the enemy is in relation to you, making this Alienware headset a great option for those who play FPS titles and more. You’ll find three different connectivity modes here as well, including 3.5mm for consoles or mobile, Bluetooth 5.2, and a lag-free 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle. Plus, the 40mm Hi-Res-certified drivers, active noise cancellation, and AI-driven noise-cancelling microphone round things out for a premium experience all around. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about what Alienware’s headset has to offer then head below for additional information.

Update 4/13 @ 2:49 p.m: Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wired Headset at $33.52 shipped. Down from $38, today’s deal comes in at the lowest price that we’ve seen since back in January when the headset hit $30. Ready to be used at your PC or on-the-go thanks to its use of the 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting to console and more.

Update 4/13 @ 12:15 p.m: Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $142.18 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 21% discount or solid $38 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Connecting with either the included USB-C dongle or Bluetooth, the Nova 7 headset comes with compatibility for PS5 Tempest 3D Audio and Microsoft Spatial Sound for desktop gamers.

With your savings, we recommend picking up this walnut-style headphone stand that’s available on Amazon for $28 right now. This is a great way to bring a higher-end feel to your desk and the darker color of the walnut style here will contrast nicely with the white colorway of Alienware’s headset on sale above.

While today’s deal does come with a built-in AI-driven microphone, there’s nothing like a dedicated USB mic for higher-quality recordings. For that, we recommend Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone which packs a full software audio mixer and more that’s on sale for $120 right now. Both colorways are discounted, meaning that either one will match your setup perfectly.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound, Active Noise Cancelling, AI-driven Noise-Cancelling microphone, USB-C Wireless Dongle – Lunar Light Alienware AW920H available in Leatherette and Memory Foam earcups, intuitive volume control, integrated microphones, a detachable boom mic and a slim, firmfitting headband provide a comfortable and secure listening experience—perfect for gaming, talking on the phone or listening to music on-the-go. Die-cast headband sliders make the AW920H sleek, durable and ready for all your gaming.

