Elgato’s Wave:3 USB microphone packs a full software audio mixer and more at $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone in both white and black for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, you could expect to normally pay $150 for this microphone at Amazon, with today’s deal delivering 20% in savings. While the black colorway does somewhat regularly fall to this price from its normal $150, the white version sees discounts come fairly rarely, making it a notable sale. In fact, this is the third-best price all-time that we’ve tracked and matches our last mention. With a cardioid condenser capsule here, you’ll find that the Elgato Wave:3 packs 24-bit 96kHz analog to digital conversion to give you “professional broadcast audio quality.” Of course, you’ll have Elgato’s proprietary Clipguard technology which “makes distortion virtually impossible.” Plus, through the Wave:Link software, you’ll be able to essentially run a full audio control panel with separate mixes going to your headphones and stream at the same time. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

In the market for something more budget-friendly? Well, Razer’s Seiren Mini goes for $43 at Amazon right now. The Seiren Mini offers a similar USB connection to today’s lead deal and features a 14mm condenser capsule. It’s also ultra-compact and ready to go anywhere you do. Just keep in mind the microphone doesn’t have quite the same software backing as Elgato does with the Wave:3, meaning it won’t really be an all-in-one audio solution.

Don’t forget to consider picking up ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C gaming headset while it’s on sale for $150. Down 25% from its normal going rate, this headset delivers MQA lossless audio support as well for when you want to enjoy some tunes in-between matches of your favorite games.

Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone features:

  • Cardioid Condenser Capsule: Capture speech with clarity and detail.
  • Wave Link App: Control Wave:3 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes.
  • 24-bit/96kHz Analog-to-Digital Converter: Professional broadcast audio quality.
  • Proprietary Clipguard Technology: Makes distortion virtually impossible.
  • Superior Circuitry: Seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain.

