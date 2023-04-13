Save 44% on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Ultra Resin DLP 3D Printer at third-best price of $280

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is currently offering its Photon Ultra Resin DLP 3D Printer for $279.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $500, this 44% discount or solid $220 price drop marks a new third-best price we’ve tracked for this new resin printer while coming within $40 of the all-time low. Using Texas Instruments’ DLP technology, the Photon Ultra uses a projector paired with the standard LCD screen to create a higher beam uniformity for crisp details. A benefit of the DLP system is the increased LCD lifespan with ANYCUBIC rating this printer for 20,000 hours of use before needing a replacement. Yet another improvement comes with printing speeds which can be as fast as 6cm per hour which is three times faster than the original Photon. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/512GB Tablet Computer marked down to $1,600, a deal within $1 of the all-time low. The now previous generation 12th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 512GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds.

ANYCUBIC Photon Ultra Resin DLP 3D Printer features:

A DLP printer has an optical projector, shining concentrated beams of light only where the resin needs to cure, producing incredibly crisp results without light leaks or blurry edges. DLP Projector can project a beam of higher uniformity, and the light uniformity of the forming surface is greater than 90%. With an LCD printer, a single big UV light shines through a screen that has either open or closed pixels. However, the light source is always on, which gives light leaks, even on dark pixels.

