ASUS’ tri-mode wireless ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard falls to new $132 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Wireless Deluxe Gaming Keyboard for $131.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 18% discount or solid $28 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for the wireless model, beating out the previous low by $5. This specific model ships with ASUS’ NX red linear key switches for fast actuation topped by PBT doubleshot keycaps. The full-size design comes with an extra wide control key to help you out while gaming and even comes shipped with a magnetic wrist rest made from memory foam. There is even a privacy button that, when pressed, will minimize all your programs and mutes your PC audio. Connectivity to your desktop can be handled wirelessly over a 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection, or wired over USB. You can expect up to 60 hours of battery life while operating wirelessly. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100. Instead of the ASUS NX Red switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up a wireless gaming headset too? We’re currently tracking the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $120, a return to the all-time low. Delivering a premium experience to your gaming setup, this headset packs Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound which Alienware says “delivers crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision.” This can give you a competitive advantage on the field letting you know exactly where the enemy is in relation to you, making this Alienware headset a great option for those who play FPS titles and more. You’ll find three different connectivity modes here as well, including 3.5mm for consoles or mobile, Bluetooth 5.2, and a lag-free 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Wireless Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices; enjoy up to 60 hours of low-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode; or use standard wired USB connection

ROG NX mechanical switches: Lubricated stem for smooth clicks, lubricated housing to eliminate bouncing noises, fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel with great keystroke consistency.

Unlimited customization: Aura Sync RGB LED technology for unlimited personalization options

