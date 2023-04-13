Bring Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit to the front door for $130 (New low)

Through the end of the day, Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock 2 HomeKit Deadbolt for $129.99 shipped. Dropping the Bluetooth configuration with a push button keypad down from the usual $160 going rate, today’s $30 discount is delivering one of the very first chances to save and a new all-time low. It’s available in two styles, both of which just launched late last fall. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a push button design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners thanks to onboard Bluetooth, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

At the $130 price point, there’s really no competing for a HomeKit smart lock. Every other notable solution, be it other models from Yale or the competition like Level and August sell for far more than the sale price detailed above. It might not have Wi-Fi out of the box, but this is still as affordable as it gets to bring home some extra security and convenience to your front door.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week gets into gear. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Bluetooth smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

