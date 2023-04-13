EasySplitter AI-Based Vocal Remover: Lifetime Subscription (Pro Plan): $30 (Reg. $600)

There are all sorts of advantages that come with being able to break down a song and remove vocals. For DJs and music producers, it’s an invaluable capability that opens up an endless stream of potential sampling uses. Pulling specific audio from a layered song is a technically difficult thing to do, which has made it impossible to nail for many. You can start pulling vocals from songs and producing your own tracks ASAP with this discounted EasySplitter AI-Based Vocal Remover: Lifetime Subscription (Pro Plan), on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $599).

A popular membership for singers, DJs, and composers—EasySplitter uses AI tech to break songs down into four basic categories: bass, instrumentals, background noise, and of course vocals. As if having a high-powered laptop wasn’t a strong enough tool for the modern, independent music creator, this advanced technology is streamlining the process of ideation to conception in remarkable ways.

EasySplitter is praised for its fast processing capabilities. If you can split songs faster, you can get to sampling and creating even faster. The subscription also offers web and mobile synchronization, and a reputably bug-free build that’s been tested by professionals. A Pro Plan includes 960 PRO Songs with refills each year, 4 STEMs, and support for all major file formats — i.e. .WAV, .MP3, and .M4A.

This subscription maintains an impressive 4.5/5 star average rating among users. Verified buyer Kurt Douglas Peets wrote that it’s, “Easy to use. Just drag and drop audio file into the app. Effectively splits MP3s into four stems.” Another verified purchaser named Fariborz A. wrote, “As a music lover, I always dreamt of separating music channels. This utility makes it easier for me to study the lyrics by elminating instruments’ sounds. EasySplitter flawlessly does this.”

